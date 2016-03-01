Name released of AR woman who died after Dunklin Co. fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Name released of AR woman who died after Dunklin Co. fire

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Written by Jasmine Dell, Reporter
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Authorities have released the name of an Arkansas woman who died after a house fire in Dunklin County, Missouri on Tuesday, March 1.

The woman was identified as Terrisena Nicole Tucker, 29, of Paragould, Ark.

The Dunklin County Sheriff's Office reports Tucker was found inside of the home in the 200 block of Annie Avenue in Arbyrd, Mo.

We talked to a neighbor, Bruce Leonard, who heard about the fire from his cousin. He said they told crews that there was a woman inside the burning home.

Firefighters found her near the bathroom area.

She was taken out of the home, and emergency crews attempted to do CPR.

She was later taken to Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center, where it was determined that the woman died before she got to the hospital.

“I just barely saw a little bit of flames coming out of the front window...but they were here for a long time," said another neighbor, Lori Adams.

The Missouri State Fire Marshall was called to determine the cause of the fire. The incident remains under investigation by the Arbyrd Fire Department and the Dunklin County Sheriff's Office.

