Mounds police dog to get body armor

Mounds Police Department's K9 Bravo will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The custom made vests weigh between 4 and 5 pounds and are valued between $1,795-$2,234.

K9 Bravo is a 5 year old Belgian Malinois assigned to Officer Lyle Womack.

The dog is certified in patrol, tracking and narcotics detection.

Delivery of K9 Bravo's new body armor is expected in about eight to ten weeks.

