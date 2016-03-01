Coroner: No foul play suspected in deadly Goreville, IL fire

A deadly house fire is under investigation in Goreville, Ill.

Johnson County Coroner David Rockwell said a person was killed when a home on Main Street caught fire.

He said the autopsy revealed the man, 48-year-old Jessie Wade Hancock, of Goreville, died from smoke inhalation. No foul play is suspected at this time.



Goreville Fire Chief Tim Gage said Goreville firefighters arrived to the home at 6:55 a.m. Gage said the home was mostly covered in smoke at the time.



Gage said it's likely the fire started in the kitchen.

The fire marshal, coroner and Illinois State Police are still investigating.

According to Coroner Rockwell, the fire appears to be accidental.



The Illinois State Fire Marshall and Crime Scene Investigator were on scene earlier on Tuesday and are handling the investigation.



Firefighters with Vienna and Lake of Egypt Fire Departments responded for mutual aid.

Crews cleared the scene around 10:30 a.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.