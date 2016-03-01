Car crash leads to arrest of 2 McCracken Co. residents for drugs, firearms

A man and woman were arrested after a car crash led McCracken County deputies to a home filled with drugs and firearms.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department Tammy Abanatha, 39, and James Dowell are behind bars for several charges.

On Monday, deputies were conducting surveillance at a home on Clinton Road after receiving complaints of alleged drug activity at the home.

Around 8:45 p.m., detectives saw a vehicle leave the home.

A short time later, that same vehicle was located after it hit a an embankment and a tree near the intersection of Clinton and Contest Road.

When deputies got there, the no one was inside the vehicle. However, investigators found a handgun with an obscured serial number among other items left behind by the driver.

Using a K-9, investigators were led back to the home on Clinton Road.

After serving a warrant to search the home, deputies found approximately 24 grams of Methamphetamine, digital scales, a Marijuana plant, an AR-15 rifle, two shotguns (one sawed-off shotgun), a handgun, and what was believed to be a live hand grenade. The Paducah Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the home to take possession of the grenade.

At that time, Abanatha and Dowell were taken into custody and lodged at the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Dowell is facing the following charges: firearm enhanced trafficking of methamphetamine, three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Abanatha is was charged with trafficking methamphatamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

