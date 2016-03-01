March 2 celebrity birthdays

Let's check the morning birthday list.

He's a rocker known for such hits as Living on a Prayer, Bad Medicine, Wanted Dead or Alive and many more. Jon Bon Jovi is 54 today.

He's an actor who revived the James Bond franchise back in 2006 with Casino Royale. He went on to play 007 in three more Bond movies, but has said he won't return to the role for a fifth film. Daniel Craig is 48 today.

She's an actress who's known for her comedy roles in Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect. Rebel Wilson is 36 today.

He's the founder of the rock band Coldplay which performed during the halftime of Super Bowl 50. The group's hits include: Every Teardrop is Like a Waterfall, Paradise and A Sky Full of Stars. Chris Martin is 39 today.

