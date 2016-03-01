First Alert Forecast shows rain could impact morning commute

It is Tuesday, March 1, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Rain and thunderstorms will move into the Heartland starting at around 5:00 a.m. They should move out to the east by noon. There is a small chance one of these storms could be strong or even severe. FIRST ALERT: Don’t leave that coat at home! After the storms, blustery, colder weather moves in. So even if it seems cool but tolerable when you head to work, it will seem much cooler on your way home.

Making Headlines:

Deadly rollover: A McCracken County man was found dead Monday afternoon following an ATV accident. According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, the body of 51-year-old David Hanna was found by co-workers in the fields behind the man's home on Wadesboro Road.

Overnight fire: Unattended food on a stove caused an overnight fire that seriously damaged a Scott County home. The person inside was able to get out of the home safely.

Body found: The body of a missing St. Charles County woman was found in a creek in Warren County Monday afternoon. Amanda Sue Ford went missing Saturday night from her Augusta, Missouri house, which is about 8 miles from where the body was found.

Super Tuesday: It’s time for the polls to open up across 12 states and one U.S. territory. Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton will be looking to leap above their competition in the race to the nomination.

