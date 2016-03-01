McCracken Co. man dies after ATV rollover

A McCracken County man was found dead Monday afternoon following an ATV accident.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, the body of 51-year-old David Hanna was found by co-workers in the fields behind the man's home on Wadesboro Road.

The sheriff's department says Hanna disappeared on Saturday and did not show up for work on Monday morning. That is when co-workers began searching for the man.

An investigation shows Hanna was operating an ATV along an uneven ridge near a creek by his home when his ATV hit a hole in the bank.

Evidence from the scene shows the ATV rolled down the bank into the creek.

Hanna died from injuries he suffered during the rollover.

The sheriff’s department and coroner’s office was assisted at the scene by Mercy Regional and the Hendron and Reidland Farley Fire Department to recover Hanna's body.

