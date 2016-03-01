Overnight fire destroys Scott County home - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Overnight fire destroys Scott County home

Written by Christi Reynard, Executive Producer
(Source: Senior Deputy Matt Scroggins. Scott county Sheriffs office.) (Source: Senior Deputy Matt Scroggins. Scott county Sheriffs office.)
SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Unattended food on a stove caused an overnight fire that seriously damaged a Scott County home.

The call went out to the home on County Road 413 outside Oran around 2 a.m.

When fire crews arrived on scene, say the home was about 50 percent involved.

Firefighters say the person living there was cooking and fell asleep. The food caught on fire and spread.

The person made it out of the burning home safely.

Firefighters say the home is a total loss.

