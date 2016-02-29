Rend Lake College offices closing for spring break - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Rend Lake College offices closing for spring break

Written by Michael Bowling, Content Specialist
Beginning next week, Rend Lake College offices on several campuses in southern Illinois will be closed for spring break.
INA, IL (KFVS) -

Beginning next week, Rend Lake College offices on several campuses in southern Illinois will be closed for spring break.

The break runs from March 7 through March 11, and most offices on the Ina, Mt. Vernon MarketPlace and Murphy-Wall Pinckneyville campuses will be closed as a result.

Those attempting to call any of the affected offices during this time will be unable to reach the voice messaging systems.

During this time, network changes will be undergone at the college, including the college's website, Blackboard and email and phone services.

These changes will result in interruptions experienced by all of these services, and will begin on late afternoon on Sunday, March 6, scheduled to end on the morning on Saturday, March 12. 

