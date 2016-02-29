Graves Co. deputies search for suspect involved in vehicle break-in

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon is asking for the public's help in gathering information regarding a vehicle break-in that occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Authorities report the break-in happened between 2 p.m. and 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday in the YMCA parking lot in Mayfield.

During that time frame, a window on a SUV parked in the lot was busted out and a purse from inside was stolen. According to authorities, checks from the victim's vehicle have now been passed in Murray, Cadiz, Paducah, as well as different locations in southern Illinois.

The suspect in question appears to be a white female with long, brown hair. It is believed that she is driving a gray Nissan Rogue SUV with black door handles.

Authorities are asking that anyone with any information regarding this incident or anyone involved is asked to contact Captain Jeremy Prince with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at (270)-247-4501 or on his direct line at (270)-248-7516.

