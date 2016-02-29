Graves Co. deputies search for suspect involved in vehicle break - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Graves Co. deputies search for suspect involved in vehicle break-in

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon is asking for the public's help in gathering information regarding a vehicle break-in that occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Authorities report the break-in happened between 2 p.m. and 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday in the YMCA parking lot in Mayfield.

During that time frame, a window on a SUV parked in the lot was busted out and a purse from inside was stolen. According to authorities, checks from the victim's vehicle have now been passed in Murray, Cadiz, Paducah, as well as different locations in southern Illinois.

The suspect in question appears to be a white female with long, brown hair. It is believed that she is driving a gray Nissan Rogue SUV with black door handles.

Authorities are asking that anyone with any information regarding this incident or anyone involved is asked to contact Captain Jeremy Prince with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at (270)-247-4501 or on his direct line at (270)-248-7516.                  

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly