Southeast students respond to VT college banning energy drink sales

Middlebury College in Vermont will ban the sale of Energy Drinks on its campus.

Leaders blame poor academic tendencies and what they call a "culture of stress."

Southeast Missouri State University students gave their opinion on the new ban and not a single person thought a ban is needed for college-age students.

One student said he drank an energy drink yesterday and it gave him the energy he needed for his meetings.

"It’s a private school, and I think they have more authority to do so with that," Southeast student Tony Exler said. "But, it would question, the amount of data doesn't seem very reliable, and I mean personally in my own life and personal experience I've never seen anything like that."

“I don’t think it will be effective, as a whole, I don’t think energy drinks have a negative impact on students,” Southeast freshman Rachel Fox said.

Fox doesn’t think a ban like that would happen at Southeast because people like energy drinks too much.

"I don’t think students would allow it," Fox said.

Another student said what you drink shouldn't influence your moral decisions.

“I think it has a lot to do with how people hold themselves, what morals they hold themselves to, and considering energy drinks, yes, they do have some chemicals and sugar and stuff," Southeast student Zach Mitchell said. "But, that’s just like saying a child misbehaves because you give them sugar, no, they need to hold themselves to a better standard."

Students at Middlebury are allowed to buy energy drinks off campus and drink them on campus grounds, but campus facilities will ban the sale of energy drinks.

The ban on sales on Middlebury College's campus will begin on March 7, 2016.

