Box Office: New releases flop, ‘Deadpool’ stays on top

For the third consecutive week, Twentieth Century Fox’s R-rated action film Deadpool has stayed on top of the domestic box office.

With a gross of $31 million, Deadpool has become the third highest grossing R-rated film just behind Passion of the Christ ($370 million) and American Sniper ($350 million) pulling in $285 million since its release three weeks ago.

Deadpool has now crossed the $600 million mark worldwide.

In second is Gods of Egypt, the CGI-heavy action/adventure from Lionsgate pulled in $14 million.

With an estimated budget of $140 million, filmmakers are hoping for a good foreign return to make up for the disappointing opening.

Third place belong to Kung Fu Panda 3, the family friendly film made $8.8 million in its fifth week of release.

With a domestic gross of $128 million Kung Fu Panda 3 has proven to be the least successful in the franchise.

Fourth place is Risen, the biblical epic managed a $6.8 million weekend.

The film with a current domestic gross of $22 million has managed to make back its $20 million budget back.

New release Triple 9, massively underperformed pulling in only $6.1 million finishing in fifth place.

The star-studded crime thriller was estimated to gross somewhere in the $9-$12 million range, with most estimates placing it near $10 million.

The last new release of the week, Eddie the Eagle managed a $6 million take for a sixth place spot in the top ten.

Many experts wondered why Twentieth Century Fox decided to release the film so far away from the 2016 Olympics.

In seventh, indie horror darling The Witch pulled in $5.1 million.

The indie production turned some heads last week when the film was endorsed by The Satanic Temple.

How to be Single finishes the weekend with a gross of $5 million and an eight place finish.

The romantic comedy has grossed $39 million since its release three weeks ago.

Focus Features Race finishes in ninth with a $4.1 million gross.

The other Olympic film in release is the biopic of world famous athlete Jesse Owens.

The final film in the top ten is Oscar winner The Revenant with a weekend gross of $3.9 million.

Leonardo DiCaprio won his first Oscar for his portrayal of Hugh Glass, a rugged frontiersman hunting for revenge after he survives a horrific bear attack and is left for dead.

Notably this is the first week where Star Wars: The Force Awakens has not appeared in the top ten since its release eleven weeks ago.

Here is a list of the top ten films and their grosses for the weekend of February 26, 2016 provided by Box Office Mojo:

Deadpool $31,115,195 Gods of Egypt $14,123,903 Kung Fu Panda 3 $8,898,439 Risen $6,815,021 Triple 9 $6,109,085 Eddie the Eagle $6,084,682 The Witch $5,066,908 How to Be Single $5,008,362 Race (2016) $4,103,290 The Revenant $3,953,291

Moving into the first week of March brings with it a number of new releases.

London Has Fallen is a follow up to the 2013 hit Olympus Has Fallen; Mike Fanning (Gerard Butler) must foil a plot to assassinate all the world leaders attending the British Prime Minister’s funeral.

Tina Fey and Margot Robbie star in the comedy Whiskey Tango Foxtrot in which a female journalist recounts her time in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In Disney’s Zootopia, in a city of anthropomorphic animals, a rookie bunny cop (Ginnifer Goodwin) must team up with a trickster fox (Jason Bateman) to uncover a dark conspiracy that may put the whole city in danger.

When an inconsolable (Sarah Wayne-Callies) mother finds out her son maybe brought back from the dead, she sets out on a journey to bring him back in the horror film The Other Side of the Door.

