New Releases: ‘London Has Fallen,’ ‘Whiskey Tango Foxtrot,’ ‘Zootopia’

March 2016 is here and so are this week’s new releases for March 4.

Starting out is Disney’s animated Zootopia, which has already been proven a hit overseas earning $81 million in foreign gross.

In a city run by anthropomorphic animals, a rookie bunny cop and a con artist fox must reluctantly team up to uncover a conspiracy that may turn their tame city into a wild menagerie.

This is the newest film from the same studio that released the Academy Award winning films 2013’s Frozen and 2014’s Big Hero 6.

Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Idris Elba, Tommy Chong, J.K. Simmons, Shakira, Octavia Spencer, and more star in this animated comedy from the directors of 2012’s Wreck-It Ralph.

Zootopia is rated PG for some thematic elements, rude humor and action; with a run time of 108 min.

Focus Features brings the sequel to the 2013 hit Olympus Has Fallen to theaters.

London Has Fallen follows Mike Banning as he discovers an insidious plot to assassinate all the world leaders at once.

During the British Prime Minister’s funeral in London, a terrorist organization strikes forcing Mike Banning to act fast to thwart their plan.

Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Angela Bassett, Aaron Eckhart, Jackie Earle Haley, and Melissa Leo star in this action thriller from director Babak Najafi.

London Has Fallen is rated R strong violence and language throughout; with a run time of 99 minutes.

The Taliban Shuffle: Strange Days in Afghanistan and Pakistan by Kim Barker has been adapted into a full length feature film with Whiskey Tango Foxtrot.

Kim Barker recounts her wartime coverage throughout Afghanistan and Pakistan during Operation Enduring Freedom.

Tina Fey, Margot Robbie, Martin Freeman, Christopher Abbott, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfred Molina star in this comedic take on true events from writer Robert Carlock (Friends, 30 Rock, and Saturday Night Live).

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot is rated R for pervasive language, some sexual content, drug use and violent war images; with a run time of

Twentieth Century Fox is bring the horror film The Other Side of the Door to limited release.

After the accidental death of her young son, an inconsolable mother learns of an ancient ritual to bring him back for one last goodbye.

She travels to an ancient temple where a door serves as a portal between life and death, but when she disobeys sacred warnings to never open the door; she upsets the balance between life and death.

Sarah Wayne Callies, Jeremy Sisto, Logan Creran, and Sofia Rosinsky star in this supernatural horror film.

The Other Side of the Door is rated R for strong bloody violence; with a run time of 96 minutes.

In limited release is acclaimed director Terrence Malick’s romantic drama Knight of Cups.

Loosely inspired by ancient Christian allegory, the film follows a screenwriter in Los Angeles trying to make sense of the strange events around him.

He finds solace in the excesses of a Hollywood life style as he slowly begins to find his place in the world.

Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Natalie Portman, Antonio Banderas, Brain Dennehy, and more star in this experimental tale written and directed by Terrence Malick.

Knight of Cups is rated R for some nudity, sexuality and language; with a run time of 118 minutes.

In the second week of March comes four new releases.

Secretly filmed and announced less than 2 months ago, 10 Cloverfield Lane, is the spiritual sequel to 2008’s Cloverfield.

Sacha Baron Cohen stars in the British comedy The Brothers Grimsby in which a top spy must team up with his soccer hooligan brother to help in a secret assignment.

In The Perfect Match, Charlie is convinced by his friends that if he were to stick with one woman for a month, he’s bound to fall in love.

The Young Messiah follows Jesus at age seven as he and his family depart Egypt to return home to Nazareth and follows his growth into his religious identity.

