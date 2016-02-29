Life Hacks: No-tear onion cutting - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Life Hacks: No-tear onion cutting

Written by Kadee Brosseau, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Don't you hate it when your eyes just won't stop watering when you're cutting up an onion? Well, here is a life hack that is supposed to help you out with that!

All you're going to need is a bowl of cold water and a paper and you're going to drop your onion in and let it soak for 30 seconds.

Times up. I'm going to start cutting and see how it works out. Hopefully, no tears!

Yes, I'd say it definitely helped. There's maybe a little bit of stinging, but as you can see, all clear.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Does it Work WednesdayMore>>

  • Toy Testers: Crayola Story by Me

    Toy Testers: Crayola Story by Me

    Friday, November 17 2017 7:11 PM EST2017-11-18 00:11:21 GMT

    Do your kids love to draw and tell stories? Then Crayola’s Story By Me Book Making Kit is the toy for them.

    Do your kids love to draw and tell stories? Then Crayola’s Story By Me Book Making Kit is the toy for them.

  • Toy Tester: Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty

    Toy Tester: Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 5:54 PM EST2017-11-15 22:54:02 GMT

    Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty won Ms. Reynolds' third grade class over.

    Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty won Ms. Reynolds' third grade class over.

  • Toy Testers: Fingerlings baby monkeys

    Toy Testers: Fingerlings baby monkeys

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 5:56 PM EST2017-11-14 22:56:51 GMT
    (Source: Wowwee)(Source: Wowwee)

    The consensus was clear in Ms. Beers' third grade class at Jefferson Elementary, the Fingerlings baby monkey is a toy they want.

    The consensus was clear in Ms. Beers' third grade class at Jefferson Elementary, the Fingerlings baby monkey is a toy they want.

    •   
Powered by Frankly