Life Hacks: No-tear onion cutting

Don't you hate it when your eyes just won't stop watering when you're cutting up an onion? Well, here is a life hack that is supposed to help you out with that!

All you're going to need is a bowl of cold water and a paper and you're going to drop your onion in and let it soak for 30 seconds.

Times up. I'm going to start cutting and see how it works out. Hopefully, no tears!

Yes, I'd say it definitely helped. There's maybe a little bit of stinging, but as you can see, all clear.

