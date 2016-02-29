Scott City baby born on Leap Day at Southeast Hospital

The family says they were surprised at the idea of giving birth on Leap Day. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)

A leap year only happens every four years, which means babies born on these days will have a lifetime of creative birthdays.

Tori and Jason Moore of Scott City gave birth to Cameron Wayne Moore at 7:17 a.m. on February 29. 2016.

He was born at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau via c-section.

Cameron also got a big sister today. Alexis Moore is 4 years old.

The family said they were surprised at the idea of giving birth on Leap Day.

"[We] both were originally against it just because of the - just the difference in it." said new dad, Jason Moore. "You know, we've kinda come around to the idea of it and think it will be kind of an interesting experience."

Tori Moore said leap years will have a new meaning for the family.

"We'll celebrate Feb. 28th, but you know, on those leap year days I think that will be an extra special birthday for him," Tori Moore said.

Alexis has been playing with baby dolls to get ready for Cameron's arrival, and was really hoping for a little brother.

She even got a t-shirt that reads: "big sister to a little mister" to prove it.

We asked Jason Moore how they would explain to Cameron about being born on a leap year.

Moore said he's going to let mom answer all the hard questions.

Jason works as an Athletic Trainer for Jackson, Missouri's school district, and Tori is a second grade teacher at Eagle Ridge Christian School in Cape Girardeau.

