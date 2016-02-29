Scott City baby born on Leap Day at Southeast Hospital - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Scott City baby born on Leap Day at Southeast Hospital

Written by Sherae Honeycutt, Reporter
Connect
Tori and Jason Moore of Scott City gave birth to Cameron Wayne Moore at 7:17 a.m. on February, 29. 2016. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS) Tori and Jason Moore of Scott City gave birth to Cameron Wayne Moore at 7:17 a.m. on February, 29. 2016. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)
He was born at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau via c-section. (Source: Moore Family) He was born at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau via c-section. (Source: Moore Family)
The family says they were surprised at the idea of giving birth on Leap Day. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS) The family says they were surprised at the idea of giving birth on Leap Day. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A leap year only happens every four years, which means babies born on these days will have a lifetime of creative birthdays.

Tori and Jason Moore of Scott City gave birth to Cameron Wayne Moore at 7:17 a.m. on February 29. 2016.

He was born at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau via c-section.

Cameron also got a big sister today. Alexis Moore is 4 years old.

The family said they were surprised at the idea of giving birth on Leap Day.

"[We] both were originally against it just because of the - just the difference in it." said new dad, Jason Moore. "You know, we've kinda come around to the idea of it and think it will be kind of an interesting experience."

Tori Moore said leap years will have a new meaning for the family.

"We'll celebrate Feb. 28th, but you know, on those leap year days I think that will be an extra special birthday for him," Tori Moore said.

Alexis has been playing with baby dolls to get ready for Cameron's arrival, and was really hoping for a little brother.

She even got a t-shirt that reads: "big sister to a little mister" to prove it.

We asked Jason Moore how they would explain to Cameron about being born on a leap year.

Moore said he's going to let mom answer all the hard questions.

Jason works as an Athletic Trainer for Jackson, Missouri's school district, and Tori is a second grade teacher at Eagle Ridge Christian School in Cape Girardeau.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly