Recent Illinois gun sales breaking monthly records

CHICAGO (KFVS/AP) - Recent Illinois gun sales are breaking state records.

The Chicago Sun-Times (bit.ly/1QbfpaD ) reports Illinois State Police did 418,000 background checks on firearm purchasers in 2015 compared with 162,000 a decade earlier.

State background checks for December hit a record high for any month at 60,000. June, August and November also broke records. The state's single-day record was broken on Nov. 27, Black Friday, when background checks topped 5,000.

The actual number of guns sold could be higher, because some transactions involve multiple guns.

Gun sales in Illinois have increased steadily since 2013.

One suburban retailer said women represent the fastest-growing segment at his business. Other retailers say recent mass shootings and the state's concealed carry law are some reasons for the increase in purchases.

We talked to a gun owner in southern Illinois who has been looking to buy his first handgun. He said he wants to use it for protection.

"I've always enjoyed target practice and I've done that with rifles and everything," Adam Wolfe said. "But a pistol is concealable, so I want to get the concealed carry and be able to protect myself and my family."

Federal investigators say gun sales have also increased nationally.

