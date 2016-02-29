Redhawks pitcher earns national, conference honors

Southeast pitcher Joey Lucchesi has been named Louisville Slugger National Pitcher of the Week by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and Adidas OVC Pitcher of the Week following his outing on Friday.

The lefty pitched seven perfect innings in the 10-0 victory at Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Friday afternoon.

Lucchesi, the reigning OVC Pitcher of the Year, threw seven perfect innings, not allowing a base runner and retiring all 21 batters he faced to record his first victory of the year.

Redhawks pitching coach Lance Rhodes said, "Joey had a good fastball throughout Friday's game and as the game went on, he developed his secondary stuff to help him settle in."

He exited the game after the top of the eighth when his team scored six runs. Alex Siddle and Jared Waldhoff pitched the eighth and ninth to combine for the shutout.

Through two starts this season the senior has a 1.38 E.R.A. with 20 strikeouts and only 3 walks in 13 inning of work.

This is Lucchesi's fourth weekly honor of his career.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.