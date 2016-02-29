Racers prep for conference tournament

The Murray State basketball team is in unfamiliar territory heading into the conference tournament.

The Racers enter the Ohio Valley Conference tournament as the six seed.

MSU finished in a tie for first place in the OVC West Division. UT Martin held the tie breaker giving the Skyhawks a top seed.

Murray drops down to the six seed and will have to win four games in four days to win the OVC tournament title.

The Racers tip off play in Nashville on Wednesday night against Eastern Illinois.

Murray just lost to Eastern Illinois on February 25 in Charleston, Illinois.

