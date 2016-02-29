100-year-old woman celebrates 25th birthday on Leap Day - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

100-year-old woman celebrates 25th birthday on Leap Day

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
Luella celebrates her birthday on Leap Day. (Source: Nichole Cartmell/KFVS) Luella celebrates her birthday on Leap Day. (Source: Nichole Cartmell/KFVS)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

Experts say the odds of being born on Leap Day are one in 1,461.

In America, there are only 55,000 people 100 years or older.

As of Monday, that means Luella Duncan fits in both categories.

She is considered a "leapling" because she was born on Leap Day Feb. 29, 1916.

However, she likely wouldn't tell you that.

"This is my 25th birthday," Duncan said.

The Puxico, Mo native said she hasn't always enjoyed her luck of the draw.

"When I was growing up I didn't like it that I didn't have a birthday every year because my mother didn't celebrate every year she waited for my birthday," she said.

Now, as a mother to two children, a grandmother to five and the great grandmother to three, she said it is unbelievable.

"I just keep living on and on and on so it gets more thrilling all the time," Duncan said.

Over the years, Duncan has modeled, served as a bridge tutor, and is a published author. Her book, The Way It Was in Southeast Missouri, was by published three years ago by the Southeast Missouri State University Center for Regional History.

Duncan said her secret to a long life is a positive attitude.

"We can all have a good attitude and see the very best in people and I've found that I've always done that," Duncan said.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly