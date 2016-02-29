100-year-old woman celebrates 25th birthday on Leap Day

Experts say the odds of being born on Leap Day are one in 1,461.

In America, there are only 55,000 people 100 years or older.

As of Monday, that means Luella Duncan fits in both categories.

She is considered a "leapling" because she was born on Leap Day Feb. 29, 1916.

However, she likely wouldn't tell you that.

"This is my 25th birthday," Duncan said.

The Puxico, Mo native said she hasn't always enjoyed her luck of the draw.

"When I was growing up I didn't like it that I didn't have a birthday every year because my mother didn't celebrate every year she waited for my birthday," she said.

Now, as a mother to two children, a grandmother to five and the great grandmother to three, she said it is unbelievable.

"I just keep living on and on and on so it gets more thrilling all the time," Duncan said.

Over the years, Duncan has modeled, served as a bridge tutor, and is a published author. Her book, The Way It Was in Southeast Missouri, was by published three years ago by the Southeast Missouri State University Center for Regional History.

Duncan said her secret to a long life is a positive attitude.

"We can all have a good attitude and see the very best in people and I've found that I've always done that," Duncan said.

