Charleston man shot while driving, airlifted to hospital

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) -

A man is in serious condition after a shooting in Charleston, Mo. on Sunday morning.

According to the Charleston Police Department, an initial investigation shows 26-year-old Cornelius Martel David was shot while he was driving near the intersection of Vine and Lee Streets.

After being shot, he drove to a home on in the 500 block of West Ada Street and called for an ambulance around 9:45 a.m.

Police say David was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

This investigation is ongoing, but there are currently no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information concerning this shooting is urged to contact the Charleston DPS at (573) 683-3737. 

