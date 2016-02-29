Chiropractor pleads guilty to health care fraud - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Chiropractor pleads guilty to health care fraud

Written by Greg Webb, Producer
Connect
LOUISVILLE, KY (KFVS) -

A Louisville chiropractor could be headed to prison after pleading guilty to criminal charges.

According to U.S. Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr., Devin Thauberger, 46, pleaded guilty last week to numerous charges including health care fraud, obstruction of a criminal investigation and tampering with a witness. Kuhn said Thauberger billed private insurance companies and government health care agencies for services that were never performed.

As part of a plea agreement, the Justice Department has agreed to dismiss several counts of an indictment and recommend a sentence of 41 months in prison (with the possibility that the final five months be served on home incarceration). Thauberger must also pay $214,672.11 by the date of sentencing, which, according to Kuhn, is the amount of loss in this case.

Sentencing is set for June 2 in Louisville.

Co-defendant Trisha Muir pleaded guilty in September, 2015. Muir was employed by Thauberger and was responsible for billing and services, which included submitting reimbursement claims to insurance companies and patients for chiropractic services purportedly provided by Thauberger Chiropractic, P.S.C. Muir admitted to participating in concealing the fraud and instructing others to do the same when she became aware of the investigation, Kuhn said.

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

