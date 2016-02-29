Moped crash seriously injures a man in Reynolds Co.

A St. Louis man was seriously hurt after crashing a moped in Reynolds County Sunday shortly after noon.

It happened on Highway 49 about five-miles east of Lesterville.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 83-year-old Harold Frosch drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Frosch was flown by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

Troopers report that Frosch was wearing a safety device at the time of the crash.

The 2006 Suzuki moped was towed to a body shop with extensive damage.

