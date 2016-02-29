Madison County crash kills Fredericktown teen - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Madison County crash kills Fredericktown teen

Written by Crystal Britt, Anchor
MADISON COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Fredericktown teenager was killed Sunday night in a single vehicle crash on County Road 248 North of Highway 72.

Haley A. Admire, 17, reportedly lost control on her Ford Explorer while trying to negotiate a curve.

According to the highway patrol, she went off the road then overturned and hit a tree.

Admire was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County Assistant Coroner.

She was reportedly not wearing a seat belt.

