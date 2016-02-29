Women's History Month Spotlight: Beulah Louise Henry

After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.
Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.
KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.
Natalie Phelps-Finnie became the first female representative for Illinois 118th district six months ago and is gearing up for elections in November.
Snow lovers could get a little surprise this morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says rain will likely mix with snow at times through the day today.
The suspect is believed to be involved in a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 – March 20.
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.
