Women's History Month Spotlight: Beulah Louise Henry

March is National Women’s History Month, and in the spotlight for March 1, 2016 is Beulah Louise Henry (1887-1973), one of the most prolific female inventors of the 20th century.



She was nicknamed “Lady Edison,” and is credited with 110 inventions and registered 49 patents over several decades.



Henry was born in Memphis, Tennessee, and was self-educated.



According to the National Inventors Hall of Fame, Henry credited her inventiveness to inspiration, and would have a complete picture of each finished product in her mind before she would describe her idea make it a reality.



Some of her inventions include the vacuum ice cream freezer, a “protograph” a typewriter accessory that could make four copies of a document, a bobbin-less sewing machine, and a “Miss Illusion” with eyes that could open and close and change color with the push of a button.



Beulah Henry was inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame in 2006.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.