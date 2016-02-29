March 1 celebrity birthdays

Celebrating a birthday today? You're sharing it with three recording artists.

He's a singer-songwriter who was the lead vocalist and co-founder of the rock band The Who. You heard him on such classic rock hits as My Generation, Baba O'Riley and Squeeze Box. Roger Daltrey is 72 today.

She a pop singer known for hits like Tik Tok, We R Who We R and Die Young. Recently she got a little help from Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga as she attempted to get out of her current recording contract. We're talking about Ke$ha who turns 29 today.

He's a pop star from Canada who has sold more than 75 million records worldwide. His hits include: Baby, What Do You Mean, Love Yourself and many others. Justin Bieber is 22 today.

He got his start playing Opie on the Andy Griffith Show. He's also known for his role as Richie Cunningham on Happy Days. He then moved behind the camera directing movies like Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind, The Da Vinci Code and many many others. Ron Howard is 62 today.

She's an actress best known for her role as Daisy Duke on the CBS series The Dukes of Hazzard. Currently, she has a recurring role on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless. Catherine Bach is 62 today.

She's best known for playing Tori Vega's older sister Trina on the popular teen series Victorious. Daniella Money is 27 today.

