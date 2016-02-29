This week in country music: 2009

This morning we turn back the clock by seven years.

The top rated TV shows on CBS back in 2009 were Undercover Boss, The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men.

Other top TV shows were American Idol, Grey's Anatomy and Lost.

The big movies of the year were Avatar, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen and Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince.

And these were the songs being played this week on Country Music radio.

Billboard Magazine had Cowgirls Don't Cry at number five. It was a duet by Brooks & Dunn with Reba.

Dierks Bentley was holding down the number four spot with Feel That Fire.

Sweet Thing by Keith Urban was in the number three spot. It would later become his 10th number one country chart topper.

Toby Keith was at number three with a song about a preacher's daughter. God Love Her was Keith's second hit from his album That Don't Make Me the Bad Guy.

And topping the charts was Down the Road by Kenny Chesney with Mac McAnally. It was originally released by McAnally 18 years earlier but was only minor hit at that time.

But the duet became Chesney's 16 number one hit and the first for McAnally.

Your look at the country music scene from this week 7 years ago.

