FIRST ALERT: Cool and less breezy today - tracking possible storms tomorrow

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
It is Monday, Feb. 29, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Monday looks to be the nicest day of the week. Waking up, it will be clear and cool with temps right around 40-degrees. By lunchtime, expect plenty of sun and temps in the 50s. Good news, there will be much less wind than Sunday. FIRST ALERT: We’re tracking rain and possible thunderstorms for tomorrow morning’s commute.

Making Headlines:

We remember: It's been four years since a devastating tornado hit Harrisburg, Illinois, killing eight people. It was the most destructive of the 8 twisters to tear through the Heartland. Residents say they'll never forget.

Under investigation: A Mayfield man is behind bars for murder, burglary and a number of other charges after a shooting on West Hale Sunday morning. The victim remains in critical condition this morning.

Missing person: The search continues for a missing New Madrid County man. Terry Cunningham, 56, was last seen on a yellow and white Polaris Trailblazer ATV in the Gideon/Clarkton area.

Public display:  North Korea presented a tearful, detained American student before the media on Monday in Pyongyang, where he apologized for attempting to steal a political banner.

What's Trending:

The winner is! Spotlight took the top spot at the Academy Awards Sunday night and Leo came in big with his performance in The Revenant. Here's a closer look at the award winners.

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

