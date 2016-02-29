FIRST ALERT: Cool and less breezy today - tracking possible storms tomorrow

It is Monday, Feb. 29, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Monday looks to be the nicest day of the week. Waking up, it will be clear and cool with temps right around 40-degrees. By lunchtime, expect plenty of sun and temps in the 50s. Good news, there will be much less wind than Sunday. FIRST ALERT: We’re tracking rain and possible thunderstorms for tomorrow morning’s commute.

Making Headlines:

We remember: It's been four years since a devastating tornado hit Harrisburg, Illinois, killing eight people. It was the most destructive of the 8 twisters to tear through the Heartland. Residents say they'll never forget.

Under investigation: A Mayfield man is behind bars for murder, burglary and a number of other charges after a shooting on West Hale Sunday morning. The victim remains in critical condition this morning.

Missing person: The search continues for a missing New Madrid County man. Terry Cunningham, 56, was last seen on a yellow and white Polaris Trailblazer ATV in the Gideon/Clarkton area.

Public display: North Korea presented a tearful, detained American student before the media on Monday in Pyongyang, where he apologized for attempting to steal a political banner.

What's Trending:

The winner is! Spotlight took the top spot at the Academy Awards Sunday night and Leo came in big with his performance in The Revenant. Here's a closer look at the award winners.

