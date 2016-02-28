Mayfield woman dies, man facing murder charges after shooting - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mayfield woman dies, man facing murder charges after shooting

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Written by Jasmine Dell, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Mayfield Police Department/Facebook) (Source: Mayfield Police Department/Facebook)
MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) -

A woman has died after a shooting in Mayfield, Kentucky on Sunday morning.

Detective Sergeant Mark Watkins with Mayfield police, said 22-year-old Lauren Alexander was taken off of life support and passed away.

According to the Mayfield Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting at 34 West Hale St. 

When police arrived on the scene around 6:30 a.m. they found Lauren Alexander inside the home with a gunshot wound.

Officers also found Ezell Miller, 34, of Mayfield, in the home.

Mayfield-Graves County EMS was notified and took Alexander to Jackson Purchase Medical Center. She was then transported to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, where she was put on life support.

Detectives with the Mayfield Police Department continued investigating throughout the day and arrested Miller around 8 p.m.

Detective Sergeant Watkins said Alexander and Miller did know each other and were acquaintances.

Miller was charged with murder, burglary in the first degree, tampering with physical evidence, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree.

Detective Sergeant Watkins said Miller was charged with murder because authorities knew she would be taken off life support.

Miller was taken to the Graves County Jail.

The Mayfield Police Department was assisted by Mayfield-Graves County EMS and Kentucky State Police.

