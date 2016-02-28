Missing New Madrid Co. man found dead

A New Madrid County, Missouri man missing since Friday has been found dead.

Sheriff Terry Stevens said he was found dead in Clarkton just before noon after an apparent ATV crash.

Terry Cunningham, 56, of Hartzell, had been missing since Friday, Feb. 26. He was last seen on a yellow and white Polaris Trailblazer ATV in the Gideon/Clarkton area.

Family members say Cunningham was a kind-hearted person who loved spending time with his grandchildren and his entire family. They say he loved to ride his four wheeler.

"[We are] heartbroken because he's always been there and getting news like this is just horrible. Terry, he was a soft-hearted person. Everybody loved him, everybody that met him. He would help anybody," Family Member Shelly Cunningham said.

