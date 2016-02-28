PSAD to host first National Sculpture Invitational

Paducah School of Art and Design (PSAD) will host its inaugural National Sculpture Invitational beginning with a free opening reception in the Clemens Fine Arts Center March 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Curated by Cody Arnall, PSAD sculptor-in-residence and sculptor instructor, the exhibition will feature contemporary work in the sculpture discipline by leading artists from around the country.

Exhibiting artists include Cody Arnall of Paducah; Chris Lavery of Murray, Kentucky; David Marquez of Bowling Green, Kentucky; Ariel Lavery of Nashville, Tennessee; Alex Lopez and Jerry Monteith of Carbondale, Illinois; Mike Calway-Fagen of Bloomington, Indiana; and Colin Nesbit of Indianapolis, Indiana. Each artist also has academic affiliations and teaching experience.

PSAD dean Paul Aho said this sculpture exhibition will provide WKCTC students and local audiences the opportunity to view works by leading figures in the visual arts.

"This exhibition includes some of the best sculptors and sculpture educators in our region and beyond, and it is exciting to curate and present the National Sculpture Invitational in the Clemens Fine Arts Center on WKCTC’s main campus,” Arnall said. “This show will expose viewers to a variety of sculptural work that reflect national trends in contemporary art. It has been a pleasure to work with these artists, and I hope our audience enjoys their talents.”

The sculpture exhibition will remain on display in the Clemens Fine Arts Center from March 3 to April 7. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PSAD, a division of West Kentucky Community and Technical College, offers an Associate in Fine Arts degree, as well as studio art classes for students of all levels and disciplines.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.