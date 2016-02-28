Brush fire claims more than 100 acres of fields near Harrisburg - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Brush fire claims more than 100 acres of fields near Harrisburg

(Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS) (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS)
(Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS) (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS)
HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) -

Firefighters in Southern Illinois spent hours battling brush fires Sunday.

As much as 150 acres of fields and woods near Harrisburg, Ill. may have been destroyed, Carrier Mills Fire Chief Jerry Choat said.

"We're going to guesstimate at least, around 100 acres is what me and the forestry service guy was talking about down there," Choat said. "Give or take some, could even maybe go up as much 150 but you know we... The way it's layed out you can't tell much about it."

Crews battled flames near Blue Hole Road in Mitchellsville from 11:30 a.m. until about 5 p.m.

Choat said high winds contributed to the fires rapid spread and made it difficult for crews to control.

"The wind just pushes it so far ahead of ya, when it gets up in the air it's hard to get -- Get a handle on anything," Choat said.

No firefighters were hurt and no structures were damaged as result of the brush fire.

Several area fire crews responded including Harrisburg, Williamson County, Shawnee Town, Eldorado, New Burnside, and the U.S. Forestry Service.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly