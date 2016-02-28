Brush fire claims more than 100 acres of fields near Harrisburg

Firefighters in Southern Illinois spent hours battling brush fires Sunday.

As much as 150 acres of fields and woods near Harrisburg, Ill. may have been destroyed, Carrier Mills Fire Chief Jerry Choat said.



"We're going to guesstimate at least, around 100 acres is what me and the forestry service guy was talking about down there," Choat said. "Give or take some, could even maybe go up as much 150 but you know we... The way it's layed out you can't tell much about it."

Crews battled flames near Blue Hole Road in Mitchellsville from 11:30 a.m. until about 5 p.m.



Choat said high winds contributed to the fires rapid spread and made it difficult for crews to control.



"The wind just pushes it so far ahead of ya, when it gets up in the air it's hard to get -- Get a handle on anything," Choat said.



No firefighters were hurt and no structures were damaged as result of the brush fire.



Several area fire crews responded including Harrisburg, Williamson County, Shawnee Town, Eldorado, New Burnside, and the U.S. Forestry Service.

