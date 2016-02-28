Car fire blocks Lorimier in downtown Cape Girardeau

Firefighters responded quickly after a car caught fire on North Lorimier Street, between Merriwether and William Streets, on Sunday, Feb. 28.

No one was injured in the blaze, but the car was heavily damaged. Neighbors said they saw the car making its way down the street around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, when it pulled over and it started popping.

The driver was able to get his belongings and get out of the vehicle before it caught fire.

Flames jumped from the engine once fire crews doused it with water. It took only a short time before firefighters were able to roll up the hoses and return to the firehouse.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, 17 cars catch fire every hour in the United States. Mechanical or electrical problems cause about two thirds of the 150,000 car fires per year.

