Hayti woman arrested on arson, assault charges

Hayti Police Chief Paul Sheckell said officers were dispatched to the 500 Block of East Monroe in response to a report of someone smashing windows out of a vehicle on Friday, Feb 26.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a female who they noticed had smashed the windshields out of several vehicles. Authorities also saw that the home she was at was on fire. Hayti Officers requested the Hayti Fire Department to be dispatched to the scene to put out the flames.

Officers identified the suspect as Sybil M. White, 33, of Hayti. She was taken into custody without incident.

The Pemiscot County Sheriff's Department also responded to the scene, and over the course of a preliminary investigation, determined that the home had indeed been set on fire by White.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal was also contacted, and officials found several Molotov cocktails, and were able to determine that one had been used to start the fire at the home.

White was processed and transported to the Pemiscot County Justice Center.

She has been charged with arson in the first degree (a class B felony), two counts of assault in the first degree (a class B felony), two counts of armed criminal action (unclassified felony), unlawful possession, transportation, manufacture, repair of sale of illegal weapon (unclassified felony).

White is being held in the Pemiscot County Justice Center with a cash bond set a $100,000.00 dollars.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.