Jackson PD call off search for 2 missing children after false report

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

The Jackson Police Department is reporting that authorities have called off a search for two children who were reported missing Sunday, Feb. 28.

Jackson Police Chief James Humphreys said authorities received a call around 2:50 p.m. Sunday from a woman reporting that a three-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy had gone missing from the Jackson City Park.

Humphreys said authorities searched the area until the woman eventually admitted to making up the claim, telling officers there weren't any missing children.

He said it is not likely that she will face any charges.

The Jackson Fire Rescue, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Cape Girardeau Police Department, Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Sikeston DPS all assisted at the scene.

