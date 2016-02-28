Reports: Large field on fire in Saline Co.

The Harrisburg Fire Department is reporting that a large field just south of Harrisburg in Saline County is on fire.

Multiple fire departments have been on the scene fighting the blaze for about four hours.

According to officials, heavy winds are playing a major role in this fire.

There is no word yet on whether the fire is contained at all or not.

KFVS12 will continue to update this story as more details become available.

