One man injured, another arrested in single-car crash in McCracken Co.

A Kentucky man was injured and another arrested early Sunday morning when the vehicle they were in ran off the road and landed in a ditch.

On February 28, 2016 at approximately 4:48 a.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Dept. responded to the area of 7670 Blandville Rd. for a report of a single vehicle accident with possible injuries.

Upon arrival, officials saw a vehicle driven by Terry Wellnitz, 44, of Hodgenville, Ky. was sitting in the ditch in front of 7670 Blandville Rd.

Wellnitz and his passenger Daniel Owens, 52, also of Hodgenville, were standing in the roadway near the U-Haul truck they had been traveling in.

Investigation showed Wellnitz was traveling east bound when he left the roadway.

The vehicle traveled approximately 314 feet before striking a mailbox and coming to rest in the ditch.

Wellnitz appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant and was given field sobriety tests, which he failed.

Wellnitz was placed under arrest and later charged for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Mercy Ambulance responded and transported Owens to Lourdes hospital for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

No air bags were deployed as a result of the accident.

The roadway was closed for approximately three hours but has reopened at this time.

McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by Mercy Ambulance, Lone Oak Volunteer Fire Dept. personnel and, Stinnets wrecker service.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.