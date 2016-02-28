Saluki Entrepreneur Corps to hold innovation contests

The Saluki Entrepreneur Corps is a registered student organization at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

The organization has planned three events to encourage creativity, imagination and entrepreneurship.

The competitions are called: TakeSI, MakeSI and Dawg House.

Takes I is the only event that is for SIU student only, MakeSI and Dawg House are open to anyone.

Takes I is a film competition that will take place on Mar. 5 - 6. SIU students in groups of up to four, will be creating short films with their smart phones. Teams should meet at the Dunn-Richmond Economic Development Center at 9 a.m. on Mar. 5. The winning film will take home a $500 prize.

MakeSI is a design competition that will take place on Apr. 2 - 3. Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday through 9 p.m. on Sunday. This is a collaboration with one another as well as mentors to create prototypes to help with a provided challenge. All materials are supplied.

The final event is planned for Apr. 18 at 6 p.m. Participants will have the opportunity to pitch a business or product idea to a panel of successful local and regional entrepreneurs.

All events are free, but pre-registration is required.

