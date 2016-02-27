Art Displays at Giant City State Park - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Art Displays at Giant City State Park

Written by Joe Sanchez, Producer
MAKANDA, IL (KFVS) -

For the month of March, the Giant City Visitors Center will be hosting a photography exhibit by Mike Pyrtel.

Pyrtel has lived in Southern Illinois for about 40 years. 

He was "instantly enchanted" by the natural beauty Southern Illinois has to offer when he moved there in 1979.

His exhibit will showcase sunsets and sunrises.

For more information about this exhibit, or to find out how to share your own, contact Jennifer Randolph at 618-457-4836.

