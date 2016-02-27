Rend Lake College offering new programs for local miners - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Rend Lake College offering new programs for local miners

Written by Michael Bowling, Content Specialist
Connect
Rend Lake College to offer new programs for local miners. (Source: KFVS) Rend Lake College to offer new programs for local miners. (Source: KFVS)
INA, IL (KFVS) -

Starting this fall, Rend Lake College in Ina, Illinois will begin offering several new programs dedicated to helping local miners develop new skills or sharpen existing ones. 

One such program can be completed in just one semester at the college and will earn students a new Mine Operations Certificate, which consists of 17 credit hours and will begin in Ina on Monday, August 15.

Other degrees and certificates include Welding Technology, Heavy Equipment Technology, and Industrial Electronics and Maintenance Technology. 

Program length and requirements vary depending on which degree is sought. 

Each program is meant to offer local miners the chance to increase their marketability and help them secure additional and better jobs in the mining field, as well as to help them earn more skills which are now being sought out by potential employers in the industry, according to RLC Mining Technology Associate Professor Don McBride. 

Financial aid and scholarships are being offered to students entering these new programs.

More information can be found by contacting the college's Mining Technology Division at 618-437-5321, Ext. 2373, or by emailing mining_tech@rlc.edu. 

    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

