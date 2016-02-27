SEMO fraternity helps grant little girl with brain cancer wish

A little girl in Kansas City, Missouri is touching people's lives all across the state - and it's all because of her special Make-A-Wish request.

Nine-year-old Amelia chose for her wish to ask people across Missouri to clean the parks in their communities and one Southeast fraternity made sure they were a part of it.

More than two dozen members of the SEMO chapter of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity cleaned a local park for hours just to help be a part of making this little girl's dream come true.

Amelia is battling brain cancer and said she enjoys picking up trash in the park with her grandmother.

Hundreds of people across the state cleaned up parks in their own communities, all wanting to help Amelia's dream come true.

Sigma Phi Epsilon president, Aaron Clite, said this was a contribution that his fraternity wasn't going to miss out on.

"It's something that we really wanted to rally behind," Clite said. "It was a no-brainer for us to be out here, making someone else day better, but also trying to help out the community."

Amelia's wish has been so inspiring that the Kansas City mayor named this day "Take of the World Day".

