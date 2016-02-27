SEMO fraternity helps grant little girl with brain cancer wish - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO fraternity helps grant little girl with brain cancer wish

Written by Derrion Henderson, Reporter
Connect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A little girl in Kansas City, Missouri is touching people's lives all across the state - and it's all because of her special Make-A-Wish request.

Nine-year-old Amelia chose for her wish to ask people across Missouri to clean the parks in their communities and one Southeast fraternity made sure they were a part of it.

More than two dozen members of the SEMO chapter of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity cleaned a local park for hours just to help be a part of making this little girl's dream come true.

Amelia is battling brain cancer and said she enjoys picking up trash in the park with her grandmother.

Hundreds of people across the state cleaned up parks in their own communities, all wanting to help Amelia's dream come true.

Sigma Phi Epsilon president, Aaron Clite, said this was a contribution that his fraternity wasn't going to miss out on.

"It's something that we really wanted to rally behind," Clite said. "It was a no-brainer for us to be out here, making someone else day better, but also trying to help out the community."

Amelia's wish has been so inspiring that the Kansas City mayor named this day "Take of the World Day".

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly