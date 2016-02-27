KSP arrest South Carolina man after hit and run

The Kentucky State Police is reporting that a South Carolina man has been arrested and is facing charges in three counties after a hit and run on Friday, Feb. 26.

Kentucky State Police Post 1 responded to a report of a reckless driver on I-24 west in Lyon County Friday evening.

Authorities determined that Franklin R. Vicars, Jr., 57, of Whitmire, South Carolina, was driving westbound when, for an unknown reason, slammed on his brakes, causing the vehicle behind him to collide into Vicars' vehicle's rear end.

Vicars then fled the scene of and continued west.

He was then involved in an altercation at the Minute Mart Gas station located at exit 31 off of I-24 in Livingston County before fleeing from there, as well.

Troopers and an officer with the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division of the Kentucky State Police located Vicars near the Marshall County and McCracken County line on I-24 west.

When units attempted to stop Vicars, he refused to yield. Authorities then used a rolling road block to force him to a stop.

Vicars was arrested and faces charges in Lyon County, Livingston County and McCracken County.

In Lyon County, Vicars has been charged with wanton endangerment in the first degree (a class D felony) and leaving the scene of accident/failure to render aid (a class A misdemeanor).

In Livingston County, Vicars has been charged with assault in the second degree (a class C felony).

In McCracken County, Vicars has been charged with driving under the influence (a class B misdemeanor), driving under the influence of a suspended license (a class B misdemeanor), failure to give right of way to emergency vehicle (a class B misdemeanor), failure to surrender a revoked operators license (a class B misdemeanor), reckless driving, failure to wear a seat belt, failure to signal, failure to produce proof of insurance and possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

Vicars was lodged in the McCracken County Jail.

