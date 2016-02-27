KSP arrest South Carolina man after hit and run - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KSP arrest South Carolina man after hit and run

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky State Police is reporting that a South Carolina man has been arrested and is facing charges in three counties after a hit and run on Friday, Feb. 26.

Kentucky State Police Post 1 responded to a report of a reckless driver on I-24 west in Lyon County Friday evening.

Authorities determined that Franklin R. Vicars, Jr., 57, of Whitmire, South Carolina, was driving westbound when, for an unknown reason, slammed on his brakes, causing the vehicle behind him to collide into Vicars' vehicle's rear end.

Vicars then fled the scene of and continued west.

He was then involved in an altercation at the Minute Mart Gas station located at exit 31 off of I-24 in Livingston County before fleeing from there, as well.

Troopers and an officer with the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division of the Kentucky State Police located Vicars near the Marshall County and McCracken County line on I-24 west.

When units attempted to stop Vicars, he refused to yield. Authorities then used a rolling road block to force him to a stop.

Vicars was arrested and faces charges in Lyon County, Livingston County and McCracken County.

In Lyon County, Vicars has been charged with wanton endangerment in the first degree (a class D felony) and leaving the scene of accident/failure to render aid (a class A misdemeanor).

In Livingston County, Vicars has been charged with assault in the second degree (a class C felony).

In McCracken County, Vicars has been charged with driving under the influence  (a class B misdemeanor), driving under the influence of a  suspended license (a class B misdemeanor), failure to give right of way to emergency vehicle (a class B misdemeanor), failure to surrender a revoked operators license (a class B misdemeanor), reckless driving, failure to wear a seat belt, failure to signal, failure to produce proof of insurance and possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

Vicars was lodged in the McCracken County Jail.

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

