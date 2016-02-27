Power restored to homes in Cape Girardeau Co.

Nearly 800 homes were without power in Cape Girardeau County on Saturday.

Ameren says 758 customers in Cape Girardeau County, or 3%, were without power as of 10:50 a.m. due to an equipment failure at a station in Cape Girardeau.

Crews worked to repair the malfunction and hoped to have the system repaired within an hour.

As of 1 p.m. power had been restored.

