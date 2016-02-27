East Prairie man arrested in McCracken Co. for allegedly driving without license

An East Prairie man was arrested in McCracken County, Kentucky for driving without a license and having two outstanding warrants.

On February 26 at approximately 8:30 p.m., Sheriff Jon Hayden was patrolling the area of Highway 286 and US62.

Hayden observed a white 2004 Ford Mustang slowly driving in the area, using incorrect turn signals and continually turning around during his travel.

Upon conducting a traffic stop at McKenna Drive and Hwy 286, Hayden said the driver of the vehicle and a passenger were unable to produce any proof of insurance or identification.

It was later determined that the driver was Joseph P. Latamondeer, 39, of East Prairie, Mo.

Latamondeer stated that he did not have a driver’s license and never had applied for one.

Upon checking NCIC, deputies located two active e-warrants from Graves County and Livingston County.

Latamondeer was taken into custody for both warrants and lodged at the McCracken County Jail.

He has been charged with no operator’s license and was arrested on the a bench warrant for failure to pay fines for criminal trespass and criminal mischief, as well as an active arrest warrant for bail jumping, original charges of no operator’s license, failure to maintain insurance and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.