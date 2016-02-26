Missing 81-year-old Paducah man found dead

An 81-year-old Paducah man who went missing Thursday has been found dead at a home in McCracken County.

On Saturday at approximately 12:15 p.m., McCracken Co. deputies were dispatched to 3450 West. Lov-Flo Station Road on a report of a deceased male being located on the back porch.

Stephen Sikes reported when he arrived home, he noticed that a vehicle owned by Floyd Neblett, 81, of Paducah, was parked in his driveway.

Officials say Neblett had been last seen Thursday at around 5:30 p.m. at his home at 432 Kinkead St.

Sikes told deputies that he knew Neblett had to be in the area and began looking for him.

Sikes said when he checked the back side of his home he found Neblett deceased on the back porch.

Sikes stated he had left his home the day before around 3 p.m. and a neighbor said he had seen Neblett’s vehicle in Sikes driveway around 6 p.m. the previous night.

Sikes did not return home until just a few minutes before he dialed 911.

Foul play is not suspected and has been ruled out. Deputies were assisted on scene by Mercy EMS and the McCracken County Coroner’s Office.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.