Pro-marijuana group meets in Benton, KY

Nearly 100 people attended a town hall meeting on Friday to support legalization of medicinal marijuana in Kentucky.

The meeting was hosted by Kentuckians for Medicinal Marijuana,a group which plans to travel the state in search of support.

A room in the Benton Ky. branch of the Marshall County Library was filled with patients, and advocates for the cause on Friday.

“Nothing else has ever worked that I’ve ever been on.” said Supporter Laura Lynn Canup on Friday.“It’s just not to get high, it’s actually beneficial and is helping people.”

Marijuana use for medicinal purposes is touted by some as an alternative to narcotics, as medical professionals in some of the other 23 states with programs say the drug provides effective pain relief with fewer side effects.

Kentucky Senate Bill 13 would legalize marijuana usage for people 21 years of age and older.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.