Southeast reports scam callers asking students for money

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Southeast Missouri State University says they have been made aware of an apparent scam in which students are being called and asked to pay money to financial services with a card.

The individuals are not from Southeast Missouri State University.

Southeast says that if you are contacted and that person is not able to give any specifics of your record or you are suspicious of any phone call asking for money, please note that you can review your account online and/or make payment, through your secured student portal.  

You can also tell the person on the phone that you will contact the office directly to verify the information.  

Student Financial Services can be reached at (573) 651-2253.

