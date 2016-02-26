Murray State Racers look for momentum heading into final game

The Murray State men's basketball team will wrap up the regular season on Saturday night in Murray.
The Racers will welcome Tennessee Martin for senior night, and one final tuneup before postseason play.
UT-Martin has already wrapped up the Ohio Valley West conference title.
The Skyhawks will have a double bye in the conference tournament in Nashville, Tennessee.
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.