Murray State Racers look for momentum heading into final game

The Murray State men's basketball team will wrap up the regular season on Saturday night in Murray.

The Racers will welcome Tennessee Martin for senior night, and one final tuneup before postseason play.

UT-Martin has already wrapped up the Ohio Valley West conference title.

The Skyhawks will have a double bye in the conference tournament in Nashville, Tennessee.

