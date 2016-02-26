Doctors performs first uterus transplant in the U.S.

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic have given a woman new hope and completed a surgery never been done before in the U.S.

Surgeons performed a uterus transplant for the very first time, this could provide a new option for women who can't get pregnant.

A 26-year-old woman got a new a uterus over the course of a nine hour surgery.

Here's how doctors made this revolutionary operation happen.

Over the past 12 months doctors let the donated uterus fully heal and froze the woman's eggs.

Since doctors have completed the surgery, one year from now surgeons will return the woman's eggs back to her body, until she gets pregnant.

During pregnancy the woman will take anti-rejection drugs and the baby will be delivered via c-section.

After one or two babies doctors will then perform a hysterectomy.

Cleveland Doctors say the woman who had the transplant is in stable condition.

This operation may have some women wondering if clinics in the Heartland would perform something like this.

We reached out to clinics and hospitals on Friday. They all said they would not be performing uterus transplant surgeries any time soon for various reasons.

Hospital officials we spoke with in St. Louis and Memphis area both say their hospitals do not see this uterus transplant procedure being done in the foreseeable future as well.

This procedure is still new and Cleveland doctors are hoping it will be a success after the two years.

