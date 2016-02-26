IL sheriff warns people to check license plates - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

IL sheriff warns people to check license plates

Written by Jeff Cunningham, Anchor
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

You may not realize just how the ongoing budget brouhaha in Illinois could be affecting you, but it could cost you money in the form of a traffic ticket.

In order to save money, the Illinois Secretary of State stopped mailing people reminders of when their license plates will expire.  

Without that reminder, a lot of people will have no idea that they could be driving around illegally.

That's why Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick is reminding everyone to check the expiration of their license plate stickers.

And, another reminder: the Illinois Secretary of State's Office will allow sticker renewal online, over the phone or through the mail in addition to at a local office.

Visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com for more information.

