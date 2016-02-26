Gov. Nixon appoints New Madrid Co. assoc. commissioner - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Gov. Nixon appoints New Madrid Co. assoc. commissioner

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Missouri Governor Jay Nixon has appointed a new District 1 Associate Commissioner for New Madrid County.

Bobby Aycock, Jr., of New Madrid, now has the position. It became vacant when Thomas Bradley resigned.

Aycock is the owner and operator of Bobby Aycock Farms, a row crop farming operation of 5,000 acres in New Madrid, Dunklin and Stoddard Counties. In addition to that, he was also the production and sales manager at the Ford and Dodge dealership in Malden.

He is also a previous member of the Union Planters Bank Board in Dexter.

